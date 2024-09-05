fbpx
Politics

Liz Cheney States Intent to Vote for Harris

State of the Union: The former Republican representative made the announcement during a speaking event at Duke University.
House Select January 6 Committee Holds Its Eighth Hearing
Joseph Addington
Sep 5, 2024 12:00 PM

Liz Cheney, the former Republican representative for the state of Wyoming, announced at Duke University on Wednesday that she intends to cast her presidential ballot for Kamala Harris.

Cheney, who voted to impeach Donald Trump for his conduct on January 6, 2021, and later served on the special House committee investigating that event, touted her conservative credentials and asserted Trump put the integrity of the Constitution at risk. “I have thought deeply about this,” she said, “and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”

According to the New York Times, Cheney waited until after the Democratic National Convention to announce her voting intentions in order to avoid being “lost in a sea of convention speeches.” She now has plans to tour key states, discussing the events of January 6 and working to convince voters that Harris must defeat Trump for the good of the country.

