Liz Cheney Campaigns With Harris at Republican Party Birthplace

The former Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a campaign event in Ripon, Wisconsin, a small town known for its “Little White Schoolhouse,” where the Republican Party was first organized.

The event was focused on attacking former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the events of January 6 and emphasized his potential to endanger the Constitutional order and the peaceful transfer of power.

Cheney, who spoke first, burnished her conservative credentials to mount an appeal to Trump-skeptical Republicans. She noted that she cast her first vote for Ronald Reagan, which, she said, means that she “was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray tanning.” Proclaiming herself a “Ronald Reagan Republican,” she subsequently urged those attending to vote for Harris, saying, “I know that a President Harris will be able to unite this nation, I know that she will be a president who will defend the rule of law, and I know that she will be a president who can inspire our children, especially our little girls, to do great things.”

Harris then took the stage and thanked Liz Cheney and her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, for their endorsement and delivered her speech. She asserted that, in contrast to herself, Donald Trump does not have the character necessary to uphold the presidential oath to uphold and defend the constitution, and pointed to his behavior during the 2020 presidential election and January 6. She argued that Donald Trump will use presidential power to jail critics and journalists and weaponize the Department of Justice for political purposes.

The Harris campaign hopes that appeals to Trump-skeptical conservatives will help to shore up her margins in the state, where she has a narrow lead of 1 point over the former president.