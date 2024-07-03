fbpx
Leaked Democrat Internal Poll: Trump Leads Big

State of the Union: Two congressional Democrats also suggest that Trump will win.
Former US President Trump speaks at CPAC in Maryland
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 3, 2024 1:30 PM

According to a Tuesday report from Puck News, an internal poll commissioned by the Democrats through the polling firm Open Labs, the former President Donald Trump holds a wide lead against Biden in many swing states.

The poll shows Trump with a commanding lead in all swing states. In Georgia and Arizona, which Biden won in 2020, Trump leads by 10.1 and 9.7 percent respectively. In Michigan, which has become the focus of attention in the election due to its large Muslim minority, Trump leads by 6.9 percent. Per the poll, in many normally non-competitive states, such as New Hampshire, Virginia, and New Mexico, Trump holds a lead.

According to the poll, Trump also holds a 6 percent lead against Biden in the national popular vote when third parties are included. The incumbent president is pulling 37.6 percent. The tipping-point state in the election currently is Pennsylvania, where Biden trails by 7.3 percent. 

The poll comes at a time when several Congressional Democrats have become increasingly pessimistic about Biden’s chances. Yesterday, Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) published an op-ed about how he thinks Donald Trump will win and is at peace with that. Likewise, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) also gave an interview stating that she believes Trump will defeat Biden.

