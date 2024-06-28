Le Pen: RN Would Block Ukraine Troop Deployments

In comments to the French newspaper Le Télégramme, Marine Le Pen has stated that her conservative Rassemblement National (RN) party will seek to block Macron from deploying French soldiers to Ukraine. Macron has previously put forward using “troops on the ground” to fight Russia in Ukraine.

Le Pen, however, indicated that RN’s Jordan Bardella, should he become Prime Minister, would not seek out conflict with Macron. “Jordan does not have the intention of searching for a quarrel with him, but he [Bardella] posed red lines [to Macron],” she said. “On Ukraine, the President will not be able to send troops.”

Le Pen clarified her position the next day, stating that an RN-controlled National Assembly would limit Macron’s actions in Ukraine through its budgetary power, while respecting the French presidency’s control over the armed forces and foreign policy.

Sans remettre en cause le domaine réservé du président de la République, en matière d’envoi de troupes à l’étranger, le Premier ministre a, par le contrôle budgétaire, le moyen de s’y opposer. Jordan Bardella était donc fondé à rappeler qu’il est opposé à l’envoi de militaires… — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) June 27, 2024

Bardella and the RN are against sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, though do favor aid in the form of ammunition. Furthermore, the party manifesto includes a plank limiting the use of France’s nuclear weapons to France’s own defense. By contrast, Macron favors extending the French nuclear umbrella to cover other European states.