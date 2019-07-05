A new think tank that wants to end the forever war. Stephen Kinzer comments on the creation of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Libya strongman has U.S. backing, experts say. AFP reports on the significance of the U.S. decision to block a statement condemning the airstrike by Khalifa Haftar’s forces that killed at least 44 people at a migrant detention center in Libya.

Iranians say sanctions hurt people, not government. The AP reports on how sanctions are affecting the civilian population in Iran.