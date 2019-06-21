Bret Stephens, warmonger. Andrew Bacevich dissects Stephens’ recent distortion of history and calls him out for supporting war with Iran.

The U.S. should strive for a stable Iran. Instead, it is suffocating it. Ardeshir Zahedi and Ali Vaez urge the U.S. to change its Iran policy so that it stops suffocating the people.

Iran’s women’s movement, civil society come under “maximum pressure.” Leila Alikarami reports on the harmful effects of U.S. sanctions on Iranian women and and how “maximum pressure” is sabotaging social and political reform activism.