The dangerous misperceptions that could push America to disaster. Steven Metz warns that Americans’ frequent failures to understand that other states don’t see the world the same way we do can and do lead to unnecessary conflicts.

Democrats are letting hawks define Iran debate. Peter Beinart calls for Democrats and 2020 candidates in particular to challenge the assumptions that lead to confrontational anti-Iranian policies.

The Muslim Brotherhood is not a terrorist organization. Daniel Benjamin and Jason Blazakis explain why Trump’s expected designation of the group as a foreign terrorist organization is unwarranted and how it would undermine U.S. counter-terrorism efforts.