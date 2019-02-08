The USS Fitzgerald disaster. ProPublica reports on the causes of the Navy ship collision that killed seven sailors.

Prisoner Reviewed. John Limbert reviews Jason Rezaian’s account of his imprisonment in Iran and of the efforts to get him released.

Correcting course on Iran. Suzanne DiMaggio and Thomas Pickering call for a change in U.S. Iran policy.

Pompeo, Bolton, and Iran’s “fake opposition.” Muhammad Sahimi explains the difference between Iran’s real opposition and the cynical opportunists that agitate for regime change.