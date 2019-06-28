The Senate is voting today on New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall’s amendment to the defense authorization bill that would prohibit funds for an unauthorized war with Iran. Opponents of the amendment want everyone to know how much contempt they have for the Constitution and Congress’ role in matters of power. The anti-Iran hard-liner Tom Cotton had this to say yesterday:

Democrats are trying to tie the hands of the Commander-in-Chief and our troops as they face down Iran. They want Congress to debate how to respond while American forces are at risk. pic.twitter.com/nfCIIz0bOR — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 27, 2019

Cotton’s position is disgraceful but not surprising. The senator from Arkansas is a vocal proponent of war with Iran, which he disingenuously claims would be short and easy. He also thinks that Congress shouldn’t interfere in matters of war, but he is a big believer in Congressional interference in ongoing diplomatic negotiations. Cotton is the same senator who organized the embarrassing letter to Khamenei four years ago in a blatant attempt to sabotage ongoing negotiations with Iran. He has no problem meddling in things that Congress shouldn’t interfere with, but he is deeply offended when Congress tries to do what it is required to do.

Cotton’s criticism of the Udall amendment involves a serious misrepresentation. The amendment does not deny U.S. forces the ability to defend themselves. It does not attempt to make members of Congress into micro-managing would-be commanders. What it does is to use Congress’ power of the purse to deny funding to a war that Congress has not authorized. It is using a power that everyone acknowledges that Congress has to defend Congress’ proper constitutional role in deciding on whether the U.S. should fight a war.

SHORT THREAD: The Senate will vote tomorrow on a Udall amendment to the defense authorization bill. Every senator should vote for it, consistent with the oath each has taken to uphold the Constitution. It's simple: it says no funds may be used to conduct hostilities vs. Iran./1 — Brian P. McKeon (@bpmckeon64) June 28, 2019

Cotton’s hostility to a simple affirmation of constitutional principles speaks volumes about what matters most to him. Given the choice between an illegal war and the Constitution, Cotton will choose the war every time. That is base militarism.

The soundtrack of militarism: to optimise the safety and success of the armed forces and give their commander a free hand, the Congress should acquiesce and obey. This is what the collapse of a great republic sounds like. https://t.co/Us2ilpQfWY — Patrick Porter (@PatPorter76) June 28, 2019

It is anti-democratic and anti-republican, and Cotton proves that he has no business serving in the Senate.