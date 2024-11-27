Kellogg Named Ukraine Peace Envoy

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that the retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg will serve as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, as well as assistant to the President.

President Trump announces the nomination of General @generalkellogg to Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia pic.twitter.com/kFpttaE5YL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 27, 2024

Kellogg has been very hawkish on the Ukraine issue, in the past accusing the Biden administration of not being pro-Kiev enough, and supporting giving Ukraine F-16.

Kellogg is also close with former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Flietz, John Bolton’s former chief of staff.

Kellogg, along with Flietz, presented a plan to Trump in June which would condition future military aid to Ukraine on Ukrainian participation in peace talks with Russia.

The plan, outlined in a paper published by the America First Policy Institute, also suggested that Ukrainian entry into NATO be at least delayed. “To convince Putin to join peace talks, President Biden and other NATO leaders should offer to put off NATO membership for Ukraine for an extended period in exchange for a comprehensive and verifiable peace deal with security guarantees,” the AFPI document stated.

The plan also supported greater military aid to Ukraine if Russia does not participate in talks.