Keith Sonderling Tapped for Labor Secretary

President Donald Trump said Monday that he was nominating Keith Sonderling, the acting labor secretary, to fill the post permanently.



“Throughout his career, Keith has proven his dedication to delivering strong results for the Hardworking People of our Country, and I know he will do an incredible job in his new role,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Sonderling in April stepped into the position after it was vacated by Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who resigned after a series of investigations into alleged misconduct by her and her husband. He previously served as deputy labor secretary and, during Trump’s first term, as acting administrator of the department’s Wage and Hour Division.

The nomination is typically considered by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee before the nominee can be confirmed by the Senate as a whole. The Senate confirmed Sonderling’s nomination as deputy secretary 53-46 in March 2025.