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Karoline Leavitt Resigns as Press Secretary

State of the Union: Leavitt is leaving to spend more time with her family, she said.
Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Francesca Hong Casts Her Vote In State's Primary Election
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Aug 12, 2026 4:59 PM
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Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, will step down at the end of August to spend more time with her family, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

“Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime,” Leavitt wrote on X. “Since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.”

Trump called Leavitt one of his “most trusted aides” and said she would remain one of his top outside advisers and an influential Republican voice as the party campaigns in November’s midterm elections. The White House has yet to announce her successor.

Leavitt served as an assistant White House press secretary during Trump’s first administration and later as communications director for the Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York. She unsuccessfully ran for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022 before joining Trump’s 2024 campaign as its national press secretary.

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