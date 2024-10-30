Kamala Harris Takes Aim at Trump in DC

In one of her final campaign appearances, at a Tuesday campaign rally in Washington, DC, Kamala Harris attacked the Republican candidate Donald Trump for his actions on January 6 and asserted that the former president seeks “unchecked power.” Harris warned the crowd that Donald Trump would use the military on American citizens in order to get revenge on those who opposed him, pointing to his statements that he has a “list of enemies.”

She also took the opportunity to criticize his political platform, asserting that Trump wishes to ban abortion, IVF, and restrict access to contraception on a national level, repeal the Affordable Care Act, and cut taxes for billionaires by raising taxes on middle-class families.

In contrast, she promoted her political platform as one that will benefit the American middle class by lowering costs and increasing housing affordability. She pledged to cut taxes on middle-class families, enact a federal ban on price gouging, restrict prices on insulin and drugs, and create a program to assist new homebuyers with down payments and increase the number of homes being built.

Harris also drew a strong distinction between the two candidates’ foreign policy platforms. While Trump, she warned, is the favored candidate of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, she declared her determination to strengthen America’s status as a champion of liberty around the world. This includes strengthening the American military and maintaining our system of foreign alliances. She argued that this was the means to maintain the safety and security of American citizens at home and abroad.

In a concession to continued confusion over her relation to the accomplishments of the Biden administration, Harris argued that she was proud of her work as Biden’s vice president, but that her presidency would be different because the challenges facing the nation are different.