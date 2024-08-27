Judge: Cornel West Must Appear On Michigan Ballot

A Michigan judge ruled Monday that Cornel West, an independent candidate for president, has qualified and must appear on Michigan’s ballot in November. The ruling was made by Court of Claims Judge James Robert Redford, overturning an earlier disqualification of West and his running mate Melina Abdullah.

The suit was brought by Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, which was backed by a Democratic-aligned PAC. A spokesperson from Benson’s office has indicated that Redford’s ruling will be appealed.

“This ruling is not just a legal victory—it is a moral victory for everyone who believes in the sanctity of the democratic process” West said in a statement in response to the decision, continuing, “Our campaign submitted over 26,000 signatures, significantly more than required, which the court recognized as a legitimate expression of the people’s will. We are grateful for this affirmation and promise to continue championing the rights of all voters.”

West challenges the Democrats from the left, supporting the nationalization of healthcare, abolishing ICE, reparations, and holds left-wing positions on abortion and transgenderism. Relevant to Michigan and its large Arab-American community, West is known for his pro-Palestine views, having described President Joe Biden as a “war criminal” due to his support of U.S. military aid to Israel. West is also a noteworthy opponent of globalization and technocracy, and defender of free speech. He supports disbanding NATO.

West’s campaign has faced an uphill battle due to litigation, and was kicked off of the Pennsylvania ballot in a Saturday ruling. With the Michigan ruling, the West campaign has secured ballot access in ten states, including the swing state of North Carolina.

The ruling concerning West comes the same day as the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Jill Stein, the presidential candidate of the Green Party, will remain on that state’s presidential ballot. Stein appeared on the Wisconsin ballot in 2016, when her vote total in the state was greater than Donald Trump’s margin of victory over Hillary Clinton, but was disqualified in 2020.