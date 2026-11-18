Effective November 2, my friend Juan David Rojas joined The American Conservative as correspondent.

The Fort Lauderdale-based Rojas is, bar none, the most effective writer at the junction of Latin American politics (which TAC has been keen to cover with greater intensity in recent years) and “New Right” media. In 2026, Rojas has authored not one, but two TAC print edition-leading cover pieces—the first on Marco Rubio’s rise and political DNA, and the second, on Israel’s transmogrification of politics in the Americas.

“Outside Central America, the cold electoral truth is that the recent triumphs of Latin American conservatives have occurred in spite of their Zionism, not because of it,” Rojas wrote in October. “Right-wingers in the region would do well to recall a previous generation of conservatives—and yes, many of their leftist peers—who have adhered to a more pragmatic foreign policy. They could also point to longstanding support from the Catholic Church in favor of a two-state solution and Palestinian Christians.”

And of Rubio, Rojas says: “Venezuela’s current state of limbo will eventually and necessarily morph. …Whatever the outcome, it will almost certainly make or break the political career of the president’s Miami-born secretary of state.”

Juan will retain his column at UnHerd and remain in the Miami area, the capital of Latin America.