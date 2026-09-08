How Long Will the American Worker Pay for Endless War?

In a 2011 Labor Day column, our co-founder Pat Buchanan described the transformation of the American social contract in the postwar period.

“What happened to this idea that made America a self-sufficient republic, producing almost all it consumed, a nation that could stay out of the world wars as long as she wished and crush the greatest powers in Europe and Asia in less than four years after she went in?” he asked.

As was so often the case, Pat had the answer: “A new class came to power that looked on tariffs as xenophobic, on economic patriotism as atavistic and on national sovereignty as an antique idea in the new world order it envisioned.”

The results have been clear: the hollowing out of the American industrial base, the immiseration of the American workingman, and the drift of political attention to faraway lands, where ever more recondite interests demand the use of military force. In short, globalism.

Will you stand with The American Conservative as we carry forward Pat’s legacy of fighting reckless globalism?

For over a decade, many have given lip-service to Pat’s diagnosis. But the Iran War has shown that the globalist project, which so often works in tandem with neoconservativism, is not going down without a fight.

Let me make the stakes clear.

The American Conservative is the only major conservative magazine taking a stand against this failed war and its consequences for ordinary Americans. We can do this only with your support.

Can I count on you to help TAC carry forward its mission, championing peace abroad and prosperity at home, with a tax-deductible donation?

Thank you, as always, for your help and consideration. We wish you and yours a peaceful, joyful Labor Day.

Sincerely,

Curt Mills

Executive Director,

The American Conservative