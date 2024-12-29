Jimmy Carter Dead at 100

The former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday afternoon at his home in Plains, Georgia, according to a statement from his grandson, James E. Carter III.

Carter’s single term between Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan was characterized by economic turmoil and American embarrassment abroad, particularly in the form of the Iran hostage crisis. His post-presidency was devoted in large part to charitable activities, particularly Habitat for Humanity affordable home–building, for which efforts he received the Nobel Peace Prize. He is the only American president to reach his centenary.