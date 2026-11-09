Jeffries Backs Hegseth Impeachment

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, said Sunday he supports a resolution to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. “I’m a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution,” Jeffries told ABC in an interview. “The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermined our national security, and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe.”

A measure to impeach Sec. Hegseth was introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in September, but Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) recessed the House before the resolution could receive a vote. Rep. Massie is expected to reintroduce this resolution now that Congress is back in session, teeing up a vote later this week. If the measure passes the House, Sec. Hegseth could then be removed from office by a two-thirds vote in the Senate (an outcome most analysts consider extraordinarily unlikely).