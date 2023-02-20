Jeffrey Marsh Groomer 101 TikTok Tutorial

Y'all ever seen that TikTok freak Jeffrey Marsh? Guy who dresses like a woman, and has this eerie, campy, condescending way of speaking that makes you think he's a cartoon villain. Thing is, he's a serious creep, as this clip reveals like nothing I've ever seen of his own. After this, you wouldn't be surprised to see Marsh's tongue flick out and lick his own eyes. You've got to watch:

This is actually the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen. These are the steps child sex predators use to groom children juxtaposed against… a groomer. My skin is crawling.pic.twitter.com/hfBF12EbB9 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 19, 2023

Advertisement

Jeffrey Marsh is not a marginal figure online. For example, here are his TikTok stats:

I hope that the local police, wherever this weirdo lives, are keeping a close watch on him. This is evil. It's happening right there in plain sight. Your kid, with the laptop or the smartphone you gave them, have access to this guy who engages in groomer behavior. Why? Seriously, why? Why do you allow this thing into your child's life?