Politics

Jack Smith: Trump ‘Resorted to Crimes’ After 2020 Election

State of the Union: The unsealed court filing attempts to keep the case alive, despite July’s immunity ruling.
Jack Smith
Mason Letteau Stallings
Oct 3, 2024 1:00 PM

A court filing unsealed Wednesday by U.S. Judge for the District of Columbia Tanya Chutkin has revealed that the Special Counsel Jack Smith still intends to prosecute Trump for “private crimes” in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling that Presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts. The case centers around the allegation that Trump committed illegal acts to try to remain in office, in the aftermath of the 2020 election

In the unsealed documents, prosecutors allege that presidential immunity does not apply to Trump as his purported actions were allegedly taken as an “office seeker” and not an “office holder.” 

The documents also alleges that Trump intended to overturn election results in seven states, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Mexico, and that in doing so he acted with private co-conspirators, whose names are redacted. The co-conspirators are, however, listed as private attorneys and private political operatives.

The documents also allege that Trump believed that his claims of outcome-determinative fraud were incorrect. 

It is unclear whether any of Smith’s claims will be upheld on appeal. 

