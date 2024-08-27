fbpx
Jack Smith Reindicts Donald Trump

State of the Union: The filing refines accusations against Trump pertaining to the 2020 election aftermath.
Former President Trump Speaks At His Bedminster Golf Club After Being Arraigned On Federal Charges
President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, following his arraignment on 37 charges in Miami, June 13, 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Spencer Neale
Aug 27, 2024 8:00 PM

The special counsel Jack Smith filed a 36-page superseding indictment Tuesday accusing former President Donald Trump of resisting the peaceful transfer of power following his 2020 presidential election loss.

The filing, approved by a federal grand jury in Washington DC, narrows and refines the accusations against Trump while omitting previous allegations that he attempted to leverage the Justice Department to push his theories of election fraud. 

“The superseding indictment reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court's holdings and remand instructions,” said a Justice Department spokesperson.

Smith, who cut out nine pages from the previous indictment, noted that his refiling was “presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case” and they, too, found the evidence against Trump compelling.

Smith’s decision to refile the indictment comes nearly two months after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump and other presidents are entitled to immunity from prosecution for actions taken in their official capacity.

