Jack Smith Reindicts Donald Trump

The special counsel Jack Smith filed a 36-page superseding indictment Tuesday accusing former President Donald Trump of resisting the peaceful transfer of power following his 2020 presidential election loss.

The filing, approved by a federal grand jury in Washington DC, narrows and refines the accusations against Trump while omitting previous allegations that he attempted to leverage the Justice Department to push his theories of election fraud.

“The superseding indictment reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court's holdings and remand instructions,” said a Justice Department spokesperson.

Smith, who cut out nine pages from the previous indictment, noted that his refiling was “presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case” and they, too, found the evidence against Trump compelling.

Smith’s decision to refile the indictment comes nearly two months after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump and other presidents are entitled to immunity from prosecution for actions taken in their official capacity.