Vice President J.D. Vance—in his first television interview since blaming the Iran War for the GOP’s midterms rout—said Monday the conflict won’t become another “Forever War” and lashed out at critics.

“[President Donald Trump] is not going to let this become a Forever War,” Vance told Laura Ingraham of Fox News. “And the people who want it to become a Forever War, they can attack me all they want to.”

Vance said the administration won’t let the Iran War “become a ten- or fifteen-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment.”

On Tuesday Iran claimed to have struck a U.S. radar system in Bahrain. U.S. Central Command said it had intercepted the attack “without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel.” Iran had claimed two other attacks on targets inside Bahrain in recent days.

The Islamic Republic also claimed Tuesday an oil tanker had struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire. Iran effectively closed the waterway shortly after the war began, and continued tensions around the strait have kept oil prices elevated throughout the conflict. Brent Crude opened at $91.85 per barrel on Tuesday and the average price of regular gasoline in America was $3.78 per gallon.

U.S. intelligence assesses that Iran is plotting to detonate a radioactive “dirty bomb” in Washington, DC, to kill senior Trump administration officials, CNN reported on Monday. Some foreign affairs analysts expressed skepticism about the report, noting that an Israeli spy chief visited the U.S. last week for talks with Trump officials including the CIA director. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing Trump to restart the war against Iran and may perceive a political interest in raising Trump’s threat perception.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved into military housing amid alleged Iranian threats. Reacting on Tuesday to the report, Trump said Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before” if such an attack occurred.