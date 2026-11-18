Nearly nine months into the Iran War, the conventional wisdom in D.C. is that the prospects for a negotiated settlement are fairly grim. Despite the midterms drubbing endured by Trump’s GOP—a rout squarely and inescapably attributable to the conflict—the president has shown few indications of changing course and giving peace a chance. Quite the opposite, in fact: Trump just took his vice president, far and away the White House’s most important advocate of diplomacy, off the Iran file via a Truth Social post (because, the president proclaimed, “we don’t need a deal with Iran”). Within the cabinet, hawks like Secretary of State Marco Rubio—who just last week characterized Iran’s leaders as fanatics, “revolutionaries” one can’t talk to rationally—appear to be flying high. And in the Persian Gulf itself, things are heating up again; in recent days, the Iranians have targeted Bahrain—which hosts a critical U.S. naval base—with multiple drone attacks, and a third U.S. aircraft carrier just arrived in the theater.

Yet there are reasons to think the conditions for diplomacy may be more propitious than they seem. For one thing, the Iranians themselves are clearly after a deal. Contra the messaging of some hardliners in Tehran (and even some of our own war-skeptical voices), the situation of neither-war-nor-peace is not something Iran wants to keep going indefinitely. While the U.S. blockade won’t suffice to induce regime change, it is inflicting real and considerable punishment on both the government and its people. Inflation is running rampant, ordinary Iranians are struggling to get by, and there are increasing worries over fuel shortages as winter approaches. (It’s also worth noting that when the United States does reach out to any degree—as Vance did last month with his letter to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei—Iran has responded positively.)

This explains why the Iranians have spent weeks hawking a diplomatic proposal to both regional mediators and Washington itself. The terms of this pitch are particularly important, because they reveal an interesting flexibility on Tehran’s single biggest advantage: its ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. If we look back to the June MOU signed in Islamabad, Iran would commit only to a 60-day timeline for relaxing its grip on the Strait, which failed to provide immediate economic relief for the West while also creating considerable potential for the arrangement to break down (as indeed it did). The next proposal was for a seven-day timeline; as this has failed to gain traction, the Iranians have come down to two days.

Regional actors are also increasingly jittery about the war dragging on endlessly, and eager to see Americans and Iranians return to the negotiating table. Mideast diplomats—particularly those from Gulf countries and members of the Mecca Pact—have been scurrying across the region of late. The emir of Qatar, the country that has played the most important mediating role in recent months, held a call with Trump last week; the Qatari prime minister also noted just the other day the enduring centrality of an open Hormuz to his country’s economic future. (“The Strait,” he said, “will remain the main lifeline.”)

And even the White House is not entirely insensible to the pressure to end the war. The admin would obviously like to see this thing wrapped up, if for no other reason than to avoid confronting a solidly Democratic Congress with a massively unpopular albatross hanging around its collective neck.

Trump, moreover, still relishes his image as a deal-maker, and a big, picture-perfect ending is more his style than a slow fade-out. This is why some insiders I’ve talked to find the notion that the president would simply pick up our ball and go home—not a bad idea, on the merits—distinctly un-Trumpian; his instincts, many think, push him toward either a major escalation or a splashy agreement.

Needless to say, the latter would be a vastly better outcome. But if diplomacy is to have a shot, it will require something more than reliance on third-party brokers, mid-level contacts, and shuttle diplomacy. The initiative will have to come from the Iranians, and they will need to aim as high as possible: Nothing less than a direct call between President Masoud Pezeshkian and Trump will do.

If they’re seriously interested in revivifying talks, Iranians should make a full-court press to get their head of state on the horn with our own. They should take advantage of Trump’s obvious and enduring interest in brokering big geopolitical deals to have Pezeshkian personally pitch the two-day plan, ideally with a strong up-front commitment on nuclear assurance measures (the resumption of some IAEA visits, perhaps). They should clearly and succinctly frame reopening the Strait and good-faith talks on the nuclear file as concessions, and give Trump the opportunity for a high-profile win he can sell as a victory.

Such a conversation need not—indeed, cannot—lead immediately to a comprehensive resolution of the nuclear dispute, Israel’s war in Lebanon, or the other dimensions of the conflict. But it can establish real momentum, and take the overall trajectory of talks above hawkish sabotage, palace intrigues, and the dead-ends of endless mediation that have combined to doom previous talks. This is especially important as intra-cabinet rivalries heat up ahead of 2028; admin doves (which is to say, Vance and his allies) face a far more difficult fight, particularly after the failure of the previous MOU, and the hawks obviously have no interest in sincere negotiations of any kind. And a call with clear Iranian concessions can give Trump the cover he needs to declare victory and start pulling our assets back, before he gets bogged down in a grinding war of attrition with congressional Democrats (for whom the continuation of the war is a major boon).

But if this is to be done, then ’twere well it were done quickly. Such a breakthrough will become much more difficult to effect when control of Congress flips come January, and Trump—who seems to be itching for movement of some kind—may not play the waiting game for much longer.