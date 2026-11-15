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The Iran War

Iran War Day 261: Iran Attacks U.S. Radar in Bahrain for Second Time in Two Days

State of the Union: The U.S. intelligence community believes Iran has between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles, per a report.
Zolfaghar and Qadr missiles placed in Tehran's Azadi Square
Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images
Jude Russo
Nov 15, 2026 1:59 PM
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Iran targeted an American air defense radar installation in Bahrain with drones early Sunday, the second such incident in two days.

The IRGC claimed to have successfully launched six drones against the radar at an air base in Riffa. Bahrain’s military claimed to have intercepted the attack. CENTCOM, which denied that Saturday’s attack was successful, has yet to release a statement.

The island kingdom of Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, was subject to heavy bombardment in earlier phases of the war.

The strikes demonstrate the ongoing threat posed by Iran’s drone and missile stockpiles. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that American intelligence organs estimate that Iran still has between 1,500 and 2,500 ballistic missiles, suggesting that the Islamic Republic’s military capacities are largely intact after eight months of fighting.

Other Iran-aligned actors in the region also appear to retain significant drone and missile capabilities. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed Saturday to have targeted the airport and the financial district of Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

AAA reported national average prices per gallon of $3.82 for regular gas and $6.02 for diesel.

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