Iran War Day 262: Iran Says No Nuclear Inspections Until War ‘Permanently Ended’

Iran’s foreign ministry said Sunday inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would not be allowed to visit its nuclear sites until the war with the United States and Israel was over. “We will not grant the IAEA access to the facilities until Iran's conditions are met and the war has permanently ended,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in an interview broadcast Sunday evening. The statement came days after the IAEA requested access to Iranian sites; inspectors from the nuclear watchdog went to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in September, but have not been allowed to visit other facilities since the war began.

In Yemen, the Houthis reportedly made territorial gains in the country’s south over the weekend, forcing pro-government forces from positions around the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait. The Saudi-backed Southern Armed Forces said its fighters were redeploying to better defend the city of Aden, which serves as the de facto capital for Yemen’s internationally recognized government and appears increasingly under threat from the Houthis’ advance.

Oil prices continued to ease Monday, with Brent crude opening under $96 per barrel. AAA reports the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $3.81 per gallon, and the average price of diesel is $6.00 per gallon.