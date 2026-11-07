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The Iran War

Iran War Day 253: U.S. Conducts ‘Minor’ Strikes

State of the Union: CENTCOM offered a $20 million reward for information on Iran’s nuclear program.
U.S. Military Launches Operation Epic Fury Attacking Iran
Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Nov 7, 2026 9:15 AM
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President Trump appeared to confirm Friday that the U.S. military had carried out limited strikes on targets in Iran. Following reports of explosions on Iran’s Qeshm Island, Hengam Island, and the mainland area of Bandar Abbas, the president told reporters, “We do minor strikes, but they knock out. [Iran] built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device, and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five.” These are the first U.S. strikes since the midterm elections.

Also on Friday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it would offer a reward of up to $20 million for “information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel.”

Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have continued, with the UK Maritime Trade Operations organization reporting at least eleven ships hit during the week ending November 6.

AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline is $4.04 per gallon, and the average price of diesel is $6.21 per gallon.

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