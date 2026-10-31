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The Iran War

Iran War Day 246: Iran’s Leader Orders No-Limits Retaliation if Attacked

State of the Union: Qatari mediators continued talks with Iranian officials.
Al-Quds Day Protest
(Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)
Andrew Day
Oct 31, 2026 9:01 AM
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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei told military commanders that any renewed attack by the U.S. and Israel “must be met with an immediate and effective response, without geographical limitations,” according to a statement from his office as reported Saturday by Axios. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote Saturday on X that “Red lines are a thing of the past.”

The warnings come as President Donald Trump mulls new major strikes on Iran while also backing diplomatic outreach by the vice president, J.D. Vance.

Qatari mediators, in consultation with the White House, on Saturday continued talks with Iranian officials in Doha. Following marathon talks Friday, a Qatari newspaper reported that a breakthrough had been reached on Tehran’s nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz, and financial relief for Iran. But some other reports indicate little progress in the negotiations.

U.S. Central Command chief Brad Cooper again said Friday that the Iranian navy had been destroyed and shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz were now open, though Tehran has claimed several vessels struck sea mines in recent days.

Brent Crude oil closed at $113.40 per barrel on Friday. The average price of regular gasoline in America was $4.18 Saturday, down 12 cents from last week.

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