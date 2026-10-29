Iran War Day 244: Vance Proposes Peace Talks in Letter to Iranian Hardliner

Vice President J.D. Vance reached out to a key Iranian hardliner proposing a revival of peace talks, the New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The proposal came in a letter delivered Sunday by Qatari mediators to Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. The vice president said in the letter that he would lead the American delegation and suggested the two sides meet soon.

President Donald Trump, who is mulling renewed strikes on Iran, read and approved the letter, according to the Times. “He asked me what I thought. I said, ‘if you want to do that, that’s OK,’” Trump later told reporters. But the president also downplayed the outreach, saying it pertained to getting “medical supplies” into Iran.

Oil prices dipped Thursday morning amid the reports of diplomatic outreach. The price of Brent crude fell 1.73 percent to $113.32 per barrel.

A ship was reported burning in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, and Iran said three oil tankers had caught fire after striking sea mines in the waterway. In October, the Islamic Republic has escalated attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. The average price of regular gasoline in America was $4.23, down slightly from Wednesday.