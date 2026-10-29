Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
The Iran War

Iran War Day 244: Vance Proposes Peace Talks in Letter to Iranian Hardliner

State of the Union: Oil prices dipped amid reports of diplomatic outreach to Iran.
TOPSHOT-SWITZERLAND-US-IRAN-DIPLOMACY-WAR
Andrew Day
Oct 29, 2026 8:41 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Vice President J.D. Vance reached out to a key Iranian hardliner proposing a revival of peace talks, the New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The proposal came in a letter delivered Sunday by Qatari mediators to Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. The vice president said in the letter that he would lead the American delegation and suggested the two sides meet soon.

President Donald Trump, who is mulling renewed strikes on Iran, read and approved the letter, according to the Times. “He asked me what I thought. I said, ‘if you want to do that, that’s OK,’” Trump later told reporters. But the president also downplayed the outreach, saying it pertained to getting “medical supplies” into Iran.

Oil prices dipped Thursday morning amid the reports of diplomatic outreach. The price of Brent crude fell 1.73 percent to $113.32 per barrel. 

A ship was reported burning in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, and Iran said three oil tankers had caught fire after striking sea mines in the waterway. In October, the Islamic Republic has escalated attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. The average price of regular gasoline in America was $4.23, down slightly from Wednesday.

More like this

Iran War Day 243: Iran Reportedly Rejects Qatari Proposal for Ending the War

Jude Russo October 28, 2026 - 12:52 PM Eastern
State of the Union: An Iranian official characterized the package as “unacceptable ideas and not an offer.”

Netanyahu Is Down but Not Out. That’s Dangerous

Andrew Day October 28, 2026
The White House should be on guard against an intensified Israeli push for war.

TAC Right Now: Netanyahu Fails to Provoke Iranian Attack Pre-Election, w/ Robert Wright

The American Conservative October 27, 2026 - 2:50 PM Eastern
TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today