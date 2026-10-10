Iran War Day 225: Putin Relays Iran’s Terms to Trump

The Kremlin said Saturday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin relayed Iran’s terms for ending the war to President Donald Trump in a Friday phone call.

According to the Russian state-backed RIA news agency, Dmitri Peskov, a government spokesman, said, “In coordination with the Iranian president, Putin conveyed the Iranian side's views on a possible resolution to the conflict to Trump.” Putin and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian met on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Turkmenistan last week.

The Trump–Putin phone call yielded a deal for sanction waivers on Russian diesel as the Trump administration tries to ease pain at the pump before the November 3 midterm elections. Iranian operations in the Strait of Hormuz have continued to pressure world energy markets, despite improved traffic through the waterway.

The ongoing conflict between the Iranian-aligned Yemeni Houthis and Saudi Arabia has also disrupted global logistics. Saudi Arabia closed the Riyadh airport Saturday after a Houthi missile attack.

Brent crude closed at $105 per barrel Friday, slightly up from its opening price. AAA reported a Saturday national average price per gallon of $4.37 for regular gas and $6.28 for diesel.