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The Iran War

Iran War Day 222: U.S. Pulled Bombers From UK Base on Iran Attack Fears

State of the Union: Iran has struck 11 ships in the Strait of Hormuz in the past week.
US Bombers Depart RAF Fairford For Home
(David Bown/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Oct 7, 2026 4:16 PM
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The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the U.S. withdrew its bombers from the British Fairford air base over the weekend because of concerns about a potential Iranian drone attack.

The withdrawal of about a dozen B-1 planes, which was first reported Sunday, followed British authorities announcing that several men had been arrested for plotting an attack on the base. The Post, citing a British official and “two people familiar with the decision,” said that the U.S. had received intelligence about potential attacks. Vice President J.D. Vance said the planes had been moved out of “an abundance of caution.”

Despite improved numbers of transits through the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Republic struck 11 ships in the past week. Iran has also been operating in the southeast of the country to suppress unrest from separatist elements in its Baluchistan province.

The Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthis claimed strikes on airports in the Saudi cities of Riyadh and Abha and in the Yemeni central government’s temporary capital of Aden.

Brent crude opened Wednesday at $101 per barrel. AAA reported continued easing in still-elevated consumer prices with national averages of $4.37 per gallon of regular gas and $6.30 per gallon of gasoline.

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