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The Iran War

Iran War Day 202: Trump Says He Is Approaching a ‘Big Decision’ on Escalation

State of the Union: UN investigators said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe the U.S. committed war crimes in Iran.
President Trump Returns To Washington From Ireland
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Sep 17, 2026 4:45 PM
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President Trump told Axios Thursday that he was approaching a major crossroads in the Iran War. “I have a big decision coming up,” Trump said. “Do I want to go in and annihilate [Iran] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me.” Trump has recently talked about the conflict ending shortly after the November midterm elections; it’s unclear from the interview whether this contemplated escalation would change that potential timeframe.

Investigators commissioned by the UN said Thursday there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect the U.S. military had committed war crimes during strikes on Iran, including the March attack on a girls school in Minab that reportedly killed 168 civilians. The investigators also found that the Iranian government had engaged in “gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity” during the repression of anti-regime protests in 2025 and early 2026. Their findings are expected to be presented in a formal report to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

In Yemen, intense fighting continued between the Houthi rebel group–which has recently made major gains on Yemen’s Red Sea coast—and the Saudi-backed forces of the country’s internationally recognized government. The Houthis now appear to be threatening Yemen’s eastern region, which hosts large oil and gas fields. 

AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $4.44 per gallon.

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