Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
The Iran War

Iran War Day 257: Iran Threatens U.S. Bases in Europe

State of the Union: The war will cause Gulf nations more than $200 billion in damage, according to a new report.
Iran Officials
Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Nov 11, 2026 12:45 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Wednesday Iran would strike U.S. bases in Europe if they were used to launch attacks. "If American aircraft take off from an American military base, even one located in a European country or some other distant region, to bomb Iran, we will strike those bases as well," Rezaei told a Lebanese outlet in an interview. The statement is the most explicit threat yet issued against U.S. installations outside the Middle East. Separately, an Iranian news agency also quoted Rezaei as saying that Iran “will not remove even a single particle of enriched nuclear material from the country.” 

Also on Wednesday, the insurer Allianz said in a report the Iran War would likely cost Gulf countries more than $200 billion in damage to physical infrastructure. Factoring in other economic effects, like tourism and trade impacts, the report put the total cost of the war at around $790 billion through 2030.

Oil prices have remained below recent highs: Brent crude opened around $92 per barrel, and AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $3.94 per gallon.

More like this

Don’t Relax Yet—Trump’s Iran Blockade Makes More War Likely

Andrew Day November 11, 2026
The U.S. economic pressure campaign raises risks of major escalation.

Iran War Day 256: Trump Says Escalation ‘Unlikely’

Andrew Day November 10, 2026 - 7:54 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Most Americans prioritize avoiding higher prices over reaching military goals, a new study found.

Iran War Day 255: Qatar’s PM to Meet Trump, Vance to Push for Deal

Jude Russo November 9, 2026 - 10:45 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Trump says he’s “not looking to” restart the active phase of the war.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today