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The Iran War

We Were Right

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Curt Mills
Nov 12, 2026 9:06 AM
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Dear reader,

The subject line says it all. From the February 28 outbreak of the Iran War, The American Conservative has argued that the United States’ latest adventure in the Middle East would prove futile, destructive, and politically catastrophic for an administration that came to power with a promise of economic normality and no new wars.

We were right.

Last Tuesday’s midterm elections saw Democrats take previously unimaginable majorities in Congress and at statehouses throughout the country—including in Republican strongholds like Kansas, which has not elected a Democratic senator since 1939. Exit polls found that voters consistently rated the war and its economic consequences as their top issues. At the same time, the Islamic Republic remains in power, and the eight-month war has no end in sight.

The American people have again rejected empire and its costs at the ballot box. Will you help us in our mission to show there is another way?

A tax-deductible donation will help The American Conservative to do high-quality reporting and analysis in support of foreign policy restraint, immigration sanity, and economic strength. Would you consider helping us?

We are deeply grateful for our readers and supporters, whose loyalty has been unmatched for nearly a quarter century. Thank you. We cannot do this without your help.

Sincerely,
Curt Mills
Executive Director

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