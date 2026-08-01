Iran War Day 155: U.S. and Israel Planning Massive Attack, CBS News Reports

The U.S. seemed on the verge of massively escalating strikes as the Iran War entered its 155th day on Saturday.

CBS News reported Friday evening that the U.S. and Israel are planning “what would be one of the harshest bombing campaigns to date” against Iran’s energy infrastructure, with strikes expected as early as this weekend.

At Camp David earlier the same day, President Donald Trump told reporters that “We’ll be hitting them very hard. At some point they are going to say, ‘We just can’t take it any more.’”

Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted a senior security official saying that Iran would retaliate by targeting critical Israeli and American facilities in the region. The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Saturday warned that a continuation of the war by the U.S. would lead to Iran more tightly closing the Strait of Hormuz and closing other trade chokepoints.

The Yemeni Houthis said Friday that the group wouldn’t impose fees on ships transiting through the Red Sea, contradicting earlier reports.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported an explosion near a tanker off the coast of Oman Saturday morning, while Kuwait’s army on Saturday morning posted to X that its forces had intercepted incoming Iranian drones.

The head of U.S. European Command warned the Pentagon this week that without more naval reinforcements, he will be less able to protect Israel, the Washington Post reported Saturday. The Post previously reported on Pentagon assessments conducted earlier in the conflict which revealed that the U.S. military has shouldered the brunt of Israel’s missile defense, with the Pentagon “depleting much of its inventory of advanced missile-defense interceptors after expending far more high-end munitions defending Israel.”

The price of Brent Crude oil closed Friday at just under $88 per barrel. AAA reported the national average price of gas at $4.10 per gallon on Saturday. Energy prices have risen since the breakdown in a framework peace deal reached last month between Washington and Tehran.