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The Iran War

Iran War Day 245: Qatari Mediators in Tehran as Renewal of War Looms

State of the Union: Iran has yet to respond to Vance’s letter.
IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR
Photo by AFP via Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Oct 30, 2026 9:00 AM
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Qatari mediators returned to Tehran Friday in an attempt to revive peace talks, amid fears the United States may renew its war against Iran after next week’s midterm elections. Qatar presented a draft proposal for a diplomatic path forward last weekend, and progress is reportedly being made in talks with Iranian representatives. There are also reports that Iran may soon provide a response to a letter sent earlier this week by Vice President Vance.

Also on Friday, Iran’s IRGC said it stopped two tankers from taking “unauthorized routes” through the Strait of Hormuz. This follows renewed assertions this week by U.S. Central Command that “the United States and regional partners control the international waterway.”

Houthi and Saudi-aligned forces traded strikes Thursday, with explosions heard near Riyadh and at least 12 reported killed in Yemen. Deteriorating conditions were also reported in the Yemeni city of Taiz, which is under siege by the Houthis.

Oil prices rose early Friday, with Brent crude futures edging toward $117 per barrel. AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $4.20 per gallon, and the average price of diesel is $6.32 per gallon.

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