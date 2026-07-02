Iran Negotiations Day 15: Indirect Talks Conclude in Doha

Indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Doha, Qatar concluded on Thursday, the 15th day of talks to end the Iran War.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry released a statement Thursday morning announcing that Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded facilitating the talks and that “positive progress” was made on matters relating to the memorandum of understanding signed last month. The statement added that the next round of talks would be scheduled “at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader,” referring to Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S.–Israel strikes.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who led Tehran's technical team in Doha, told Iranian media his delegation held two rounds of meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators and that he had raised U.S. violations of article 1 of the MOU—which requires an end to hostilities on all fronts and a restoration of the “territorial integrity” of Lebanon. The delegation insisted that the Trump administration had failed to restrain Israel in Lebanon and discussed “news reports about U.S. actions to strengthen equipment and forces in the region, and threatening and interventionist statements by U.S. officials.”

A framework agreement signed last week between Israel, Lebanon, and the U.S. enables Israeli forces to remain in Lebanon until Lebanese Armed Forces accomplish the disarmament of Hezbollah, a political and militant group backed by Iran. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that “the IDF will not withdraw” from “Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.” Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday that Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,298 people since March 2.

Iran’s central military command on Thursday released a statement declaring that all ships must use government-approved routes through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to attack ships which do not comply. “Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels,” the statement said.

Iran’s Speaker of Parliament and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday called reports that IAEA inspectors would be granted access to Iran’s bombed nuclear sites “false” and said that “under no circumstances will access be granted to sites that have been bombed and damaged.” Vice President J.D. Vance has said that Iran would allow IAEA inspectors back into Iran.