Iran Negotiations Day 13: U.S. Envoys Kushner and Witkoff Arrive in Doha

Iranian negotiators are scheduled to meet with Qatari diplomats in Doha this week, with Tehran rejecting White House claims that they would also meet with American negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, as talks to end the Iran War entered their 13th day on Tuesday.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tuesday that the Iranian side has no plans to meet Kushner, Witkoff, or any other U.S. official “at any level in the next few days.” Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Doha on Tuesday, with Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari indicating that the envoys will not be having any direct negotiations with Iranian diplomats while in the Qatari capital.

CBS News reported Monday, citing Moody’s chief economist, that the Iran war has cost Americans roughly $1,000 per household in higher fuel, food, and other expenses. According to the analysis, Americans have spent an additional $300 on average for gas and spent an extra $200 on groceries due to higher fuel costs caused by the war.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi on Monday appeared to back Iran’s proposal for charging fees for transit through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Oman opposes transit tolls but distinguishes those from voluntary fees for maritime and environmental services.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli drones and airstrikes continued to target towns in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, with Lebanon’s Health Ministry reporting at least 4,278 people killed by Israeli strikes since March 2.

The price of Brent Crude oil fell to $73.10 on Tuesday while AAA reported the national average price of regular gas at $3.85.