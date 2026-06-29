Iran Negotiations Day 12: Status of U.S.–Iran Talks Unclear

Continued negotiations between the United States and Iran appeared to be in limbo Monday as the memorandum of understanding–stipulated ceasefire period entered its 12th day.

President Donald Trump on Monday morning posted to Truth Social that “IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!” Anonymous officials told various outlets[LINK(S)] Monday that the U.S. would “stand down” and halt attacks on Iran to allow for negotiations to continue. The White House said Monday that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would travel to Doha.

Nevertheless, there have not yet been any official confirmations from the U.S., Iran, or Qatar that talks will occur. An U.S. official told the Financial Times that “technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU” and Reuters reported from anonymous sources earlier on Monday that mediators would meet Tuesday in Doha. Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, however, reported Monday that the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that technical working group talks in Doha were not scheduled and not yet been confirmed. Gharibabadi said that Iran’s consultations with Qatar were continuing.

Iranian media reported that Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, on Sunday to indicate that Iran is “seriously pursuing” the goal of “ending [Israel]’s occupation” and ensuring its “withdrawal” from Lebanese territory, referring to “the first clause of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S.”

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper Sunday, Lebanon’s Speaker of Berri slammed the recent framework deal between Lebanon and Israel, which was brokered by the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The deal seeks to involve Lebanese forces in the “disarmament” of Hezbollah. Berri said that the agreement could “incite internal divisions and draw the Lebanese into a confrontation among themselves,” and said that any effort to separate Lebanon from the deconfliction track outlined by Vice President J.D. Vance and Iranian negotiators in Switzerland would prolong Israeli occupation.

The price of Brent Crude oil was $72.60 Monday morning, while AAA reported the national average price of regular gas at $3.86 per gallon.