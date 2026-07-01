Iran Negotiations Day 14: U.S. and Iran Continue Indirect Negotiations in Doha

Indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, facilitated by Qatari mediators in Doha, were reported to have started Tuesday night and continued on Wednesday, the 14th day of a 60-day negotiation period to end the Iran War.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning told reporters that the U.S. and Iran are “getting along very well,” saying that Iran has “come a long way.” Trump also said “the denuclearization of ​Iran is moving along well.” The memorandum of understanding signed by Trump and Iran’s president last month had alluded to Iran’s “nuclear needs” and created a framework for the two sides to discuss the thorny issue.

Posting a graphic of Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz on X Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that “the terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see. POTUS has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them.”

Israel Katz on Wednesday threatened to re-start the war with Iran, explaining that Israel had already struck Iran twice with “proactive preemptive attacks.” Katz said “we will strike a third time as well,” if necessary. He added that “the IDF will not withdraw” from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza and will occupy those countries “for an unlimited period of time.”

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli drones and airstrikes continued to target towns in southern Lebanon, with Lebanon’s Health Ministry reporting at least 4,297 people killed by Israeli strikes since March 2.

Oil prices had rocketed as a result of the Iran war but have now fallen to around pre-war levels, while gasoline prices remain elevated but have also declined in recent weeks. The price of Brent Crude oil fell to $71.90 on Wednesday while AAA reported the national average price of regular gas at $3.85.