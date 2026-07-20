Iran War Day 143: The U.S. and Iran Trade Strikes as Casualties Mount, Ships Avoid Hormuz, and Gas Prices Rise

The U.S. conducted a new round of airstrikes on Iran overnight, and Iran retaliated with attacks on Washington’s regional allies as the conflict entered its 143rd day.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it hit “Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks,” while Iran launched more drone and missile attacks on bases and infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain.

On Monday, the Department of Defense also released the names of two U.S. service members killed by Iran over the weekend: 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton, Texas, and 25-year-old Lt. Tyler James Feehan, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. In a post on Truth Social Monday, President Trump said that “every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!,” adding that “this directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military.”

Separately, the New York Times reported Monday that the military had withheld information on “dozens of U.S. service members” injured by Iranian attacks, a claim the Pentagon disputes.

Shipping tracking data from Kpler shows that only eight vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, with Kpler noting that “crossings remained subdued, with only 30 verified transits between 17 and 19 July.” Two tankers were hit by projectiles of unknown origin Monday off the coast of Oman. The Houthis on Monday also announced an immediate “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia, citing recent attacks on Sana’a International Airport and Saudi Arabia’s 12-year “siege.”

The price of oil continued to rise, with Brent Crude trading at over $88 per barrel on Monday. AAA reported that average U.S. gas prices exceeded $4 per gallon for the first time since mid-June.

Reuters, citing an anonymous senior Iranian official, reported that mediators have proposed a 10-day ceasefire to find ways to revive the Iran-US interim deal to end the war. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Iran had received a proposal, saying Monday that “ideas have been conveyed to us by certain mediators.” Both President Trump and the White House social media account made posts this morning highlighting polling that showed broad support for an agreement to end the war (with the White House adding the caption “TRUST IN TRUMP: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Iran Peace Deal.”).