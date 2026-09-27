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The Iran War

Iran War Day 212: Trump Says Negotiations to Continue This Week

State of the Union: The president said Saturday that he had rejected a one-week ceasefire proposal.
President Trump Travels To North Carolina
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Jude Russo
Sep 27, 2026 3:31 PM
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President Donald Trump said Sunday that he anticipates further talks with Iran in the next week, despite his rejection Friday of a ceasefire proposal.

“I expect more talks with Iran [this week]. They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make. It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago,” Trump told Axios. “They overplayed their hand.”

Axios said Gulf sources confirmed that talks through Qatari mediators were ongoing.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters Sunday at the UN General Assembly in New York that Iran’s conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz have not changed. He said that the Iranian team was still awaiting a “definitive” response to the ceasefire proposal through mediators.

The IRGC Navy claimed Sunday to have captured another American underwater drone in the strait.

AAA reported a national average price of $4.98 per gallon of regular gas and $6.47 per gallon of diesel.

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