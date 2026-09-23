Iran War Day 208: Iran Tells UN It Won’t ‘Bend the Knee’

In a speech to the UN General Assembly Wednesday, Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the U.S. and Israeli war against his country. Holding up pictures of children killed in a U.S. attack on a school in Minab, he claimed that Iranians were “victims of terrorism.” “Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions,” he said, “and we defended ourselves with utmost strength.” Pezeshkian also stated that his country was not seeking nuclear weapons, but insisted on its “inherent” right to nuclear power. “We say it clearly: No nuclear weapons and no limitations to peaceful nuclear technology.”

The speech also criticized the response of the international community to what Pezeshkian characterized as Israeli aggression. “Israel kills, but Iran is subject to sanctions,” the Iranian president said. He concluded with a message for the White House: “We will never bow our heads or bend the knee. We are ready for dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations but will never accept the language of force.”

Pezeshkian’s speech comes a day after President Trump threatened to “annihilate” Iran in his own address to the UN. Speaking Tuesday morning, Trump talked up the purported successes of the Iran War, and said he had a “big decision” to make. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?” he asked, “or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

There have also been discussions between high-level Iranian and U.S. representatives on the sidelines of the General Assembly this week. In a meeting brokered by Qatar, representatives including Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks that Trump later told reporters were “very productive.” This is the first meeting between the two sides since June.

Brent crude oil opened at around $98.43 per barrel Wednesday, down somewhat from recent highs. AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $4.47 per gallon, a slight decline from yesterday.