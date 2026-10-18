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The Iran War

Iran War Day 233: Clashes Continue Between Houthis and Saudi-Aligned Forces

State of the Union: In Iran, a new defense minister was confirmed by the country’s parliament.
YEMEN-SAUDI-IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR
Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP via Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Oct 18, 2026 4:24 PM
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Fighting between the Houthi rebels and Saudi-aligned forces continued over the weekend, with deaths and injuries reported in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia. A Houthi spokesman said Saudi warplanes had carried out ten airstrikes in Yemen since Saturday, killing or wounding over 30 people. In Saudi Arabia, six people were reported injured in a Houthi strike on the southern city of Najran, and Saudi authorities said multiple missiles and drones targeting Riyadh were intercepted Sunday.

Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi was confirmed as Iran’s new defense minister by the country’s parliament Sunday. He is the first permanent appointee to the role since the previous defense minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, was killed on the first day of the war. Ketabchi's professional background is reportedly in defense technology and industrial organization.

AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $4.30 per gallon, and the average price of diesel is $6.32 per gallon.

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