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The Iran War

Iran War Day 235: Hegseth Visits Netanyahu

State of the Union: The UK will deploy jets to defend Saudi Arabia from Houthi attacks.
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS
(Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Oct 20, 2026 10:20 AM
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Israel Monday, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, per a report in Axios.

Sources did not disclose the content of the men’s meeting to the press. The visit occurred amid ongoing reports that the U.S. is considering another round of strikes against Iran. Netanyahu, who scored President Donald Trump’s endorsement in Israel’s October 27 elections, said while campaigning this week that he was still seeking regime change in Iran.

The British Defense Minister Wes Streeting announced Tuesday that the UK would conduct defensive air operations over Saudi Arabia against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have struck Saudi airports and energy infrastructure in recent weeks. The Iran-aligned group has intensified its siege of Taiz, the third-largest city in Yemen.

Iranian operations against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have kept pressure on energy markets. Brent crude opened Tuesday at $109 per barrel. AAA reported national average prices per gallon of $4.28 for regular gasoline and $6.32 for diesel.

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