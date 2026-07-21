Iran War Day 144: Israel’s Smotrich: ‘The Current Situation is Good For Us’

The U.S. conducted a tenth night of airstrikes and Tehran kept up attacks across the region as the Iran War entered its 144th day.

CENTCOM stated Tuesday that U.S. forces had struck “Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems” overnight. The IRGC said it attacked a U.S. military base and an Amazon data center in Bahrain, and claimed to have destroyed a missile defence radar system and an F-15 fighter jet in Jordan. The Kuwaiti government also reported another round of Iranian attacks aimed at its power and water infrastructure.

Citing “two regional sources,” Axios reported late Monday that “Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan and other regional mediators [had] presented the U.S. and Iran with a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire,” which it said U.S. negotiators are “exploring.”

Following a New York Times article alleging that the U.S. military withheld information on dozens of service members injured in recent Iranian attacks, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell conceded Monday that “nearly 100 US troops” had been injured during the past two weeks, but disputed the Times’ reporting and said that “96 percent” of those injured had already returned to duty after being treated for “minor concussions.”

In Israel, Finance Minister and key Netanyahu ally Bezalel Smotrich characterized the present state of the Iran War as conducive to Israeli interests. “The current situation is good for us,” he said at a conference Tuesday, adding that “at the moment, the State of Israel has no interest in joining the campaign.”

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis warned that the use of Saudi ports may make commercial ships targets for attack. “Vessels are banned from loading or discharging cargo at or from any Saudi ports,” the group said in an email sent to shipping companies, adding an admonition to “exercise due diligence and the utmost care in all its dealings.” This message comes after the Houthis declared a “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday met with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun at the White House, telling reporters that Israel is “in the process” of withdrawing from Lebanon. “They're in the process of redeploying to other sections,” he added. Iran has tied a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from territory it occupies in southern Lebanon to any deal to end the broader regional war.

The price of oil continued to rise, with Brent Crude trading at over $91.40 per barrel as of Tuesday morning. AAA reported the national average price of regular gas rose slightly from yesterday to a new level of $4.02.