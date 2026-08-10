Iran War Day 164: Iran Replaces Secretary of Supreme National Security Council

President Donald Trump told Axios on Sunday that the U.S. is “low-keying it” with Iran, adding that “we are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money.”

The Islamic Republic on Sunday named former IRGC commander-in-chief Mohsen Rezaee as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. The Financial Times raised doubts that the move would change much of Iran’s current posture, noting that he and his predecessor Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr are both “hardliners and have previously commanded the guards.”

Zolghadr, in one of his final acts as secretary of the Council, published a list of conditions Saturday for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Washington would have to cease all threats against Iran; permanently end the regional war in Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq; withdraw its naval and air forces from the region; lift its blockade of the strait; drop all sanctions; and pay war reparations.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei on Monday told reporters that “there is no reason for us to be concerned” that the recently signed Mecca defense agreement between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, “is directed against Iran,” telling reporters that “Turkey and Pakistan, as well as Saudi Arabia… share deep religious, historical, and civilizational bonds” with Iran.

In the same press conference, Baghaei appeared to confirm Iran’s plans to charge fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, saying that “when you provide maritime services, you must receive [fees] in return.”

Kpler reported Monday that “traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained subdued over the past week and weakened further into the weekend,” with only 11 transits recorded on Saturday and just six on Sunday.

The government of Yemen said that Houthi attacks against a Red Sea port town controlled by government forces on Sunday killed at least four soldiers and three civilians. The death toll was reported by other outlets to have reached at least 11 killed.

Lebanon’s NNA reported that Israeli forces carried out an attack in southern Lebanon, while the death toll from Israeli attacks rose to at least 4,333 people since March 2.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $85 per barrel on Monday. AAA recorded the national average price of regular gas at $4.01 per gallon.