Iran War Day 187: After U.S., Iran Trade Strikes, Trump Again Raises Regime Change

The United States claimed to strike Iranian radar installations along the Strait of Hormuz late Tuesday, and the Islamic Republic retaliated with ballistic missiles and drones against targets in the Persian Gulf region.

“U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites,” U.S. Central Command posted on X. “The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members.” Iran reportedly struck two Saudi supertankers in the strait Monday, killing at least two.

Iran responded with reported strikes on Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Iranian sources claimed that the American strikes had killed civilians, including at a wedding in Sirik.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening published a post on Truth Social dismissing the idea of negotiations with Iran and suggesting that regime change is still his desired outcome.

An American aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, put in Tuesday at Pattaya, Thailand, after 250 days without a port call in the Persian Gulf region.

Brent crude opened at $95.25 per barrel. AAA reported a national average of $4.12 per gallon of regular gas.