In UN Speech, Trump Lambasts World Leaders

State of the Union: Trump used his 60-minute speech to criticize the intergovernmental organization.
World Leaders Gather For The 80th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly
Spencer Neale
Sep 23, 2025 2:31 PM
President Donald Trump overcame technical difficulties at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday to deliver a nearly hour-long speech, accusing the institution of failing to end wars around the globe and member nations of failing to curb mass migration.

Trump was forced to climb the steps of an escalator en route to his speech after it broke with him and First Lady Melania Trump aboard. Once at the podium, Trump read from prepared notes after his teleprompter failed to work properly. "These are the two things I got from the United Nations,” Trump joked. “A bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.”

The 47th president then delivered a blistering speech.

“Proud nations must be allowed to protect their communities and prevent their societies from being overwhelmed by people they've never seen before with different customs and religions,” Trump said. He told fellow world leaders that their countries are “going to hell” and suggested they adopt his MAGA brand to ward off invasion “by a force of illegal aliens like no one has seen before.”

On a day in which prominent Muslim leaders accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, Trump demanded Hamas release the hostages and called on the world to unite to “end the war.” Trump said he had ended many wars and that the UN “did not even try to help in any of them.”

