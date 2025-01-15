fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Hegseth Faces First Confirmation Hearing

State of the Union: The prospective secretary of defense met with few surprises.
Peter Thiel Visits "FOX & Friends"
Credit: image via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jan 15, 2025 11:30 AM

On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, faced his first confirmation hearing, in which he met criticism from Democrats and praise from Republicans during the hearing.

Advertisement

Several Democrats criticized Hegseth on sexual-assault allegations and allegations of heavy drinking. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) pressed Hegseth over an October 2017 incident, after which Hegseth was accused of sexual assault. “I was fully investigated and completely cleared,” Hegseth said of the allegation.

Hegseth responded to the claims of drunkenness by stating that the allegations were “all anonymous, all false, all refuted by my colleagues.”

Democrats also pressed Hegseth on his past opposition to women serving in combat roles in the military. “Women will have access to ground combat roles,” Hegseth told Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), in an apparent reversal of his earlier position.

During the hearing, Hegseth also promised to reinstate the service members who were discharged for refusing to get the Covid vaccine.

Several notable Republicans praised Hegseth’s performance in the hearing. “I don't think they laid a glove [on him],” Senate Armed Services Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) said of the hearing. “Frankly, clearly they're not going to vote for him, but I think the most important audience was the American people, and they have to be impressed. I was impressed.” Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) also described Hegseth as having “hit a home-run” during the hearing.

As Republicans have a 14–13 advantage on the Senate Armed Services committee, Hegseth can only lose a single Republican for his nomination to proceed to the full Senate, where Republicans hold a larger 53–47 majority. No Republican Senator has announced opposition to Hegseth.

Marco Rubio and Pam Bondi, who are Trump’s selections for secretary of state and attorney general, are set to face their first confirmation hearings on Wednesday.

More like this

Trump Should Revive Jacksonian Military Attitudes

Hunter DeRensis January 15, 2025
The worship of military technocrats underwrites American failures abroad.

The Many Conservatisms of Trump’s GOP

W. James Antle III January 15, 2025
The new coalition has some strange resonances with the hypotheticals of yesteryear.

Biden Administration to End Cuba’s Status as State Sponsor of Terrorism

Joseph Addington January 14, 2025 - 5:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The move is part of a deal to free political prisoners in Cuba.
Advertisement
Advertisement