Trump Selects Rubio for Secretary of State

Donald Trump has announced that he will nominate Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) to serve as his secretary of state.

Trump’s statement singled out Rubio as a “Voice for Freedom” and for his aggressiveness against U.S. adversaries:

Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom. He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries. I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again!

Rubio Rubio is known as a foreign policy hawk, particularly concerning Venezuela and China. Rubio is a strong supporter of arms sales to Taiwan, and helped persuade Trump to sanction Venezuela in 2019.

Rubio has been a strong supporter of U.S. aid to Israel. “Israel has no choice but to eliminate Hamas,” Rubio stated in October 2023, continuing, “And America's role is to resupply Israel with the military materials they need to finish this job.”

Rubio initially supported arming Ukraine, but recently suggested negotiating an end to the conflict. “What we are funding here is a stalemate war and it needs to be brought to a conclusion,” Rubio declared last Thursday.